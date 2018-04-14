ARMM assures 612 repaired classrooms ready in June

COTABATO CITY: Department of Education in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Dep-ARMM) Secretary Rasol Mitmug Jr. assured that the newly rehabilitated 612 classrooms are ready to be used in June noting that the department will provide a safe and healthy environment for learners and teachers. He said the regional government is continuing its effort to address the lack of classrooms in the region. Assistant Secretary Alfhadar Pajiji, of the DepEd-ARMM, noted that a total of P130 million will be used to repair and rehabilitate school buildings in Lanao del Sur. The data on classrooms needing rehabilitation and repair shows Maguindanao – 158; Marawi City – 31; Lanao del Sur – 214; Lamitan City – 41; Basilan – 32; Sulu – 106 and Tawi-Tawi – 30. Pajiji said the DepEd-ARMM and the region’s Department of Public Works and Highways have signed a memorandum of agreement for the implementation of the projects.