ARMM carries out infra projects in Mamasapano

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: The Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) continues to advocate for peace in the region by investing in infrastructure projects that would respond to the needs of the once conflict-torn Mamasapano town.

ARMM Gov. Mujiv Hataman reiterated that infrastructure projects are among the solutions being pursued to eradicate poverty in the town.

The encounters between government forces and revolutionary groups in the area two years ago have been horrible for residents but the tragedy has become an opportunity for the government to respond to the community’s needs.

A series of site inspections were conducted recently to continually identify how best to deliver to the community, education, health services, and other community welfare services such as water supply and road networks.

To help residents improve their lives, the regional government has earmarked P667 million for infrastructure to be constructed within the municipality, including high-impact projects.

These include opportunity for economic growth and community connectivity through intra and inter-barangay (village) roads; job opportunities for construction workers; better education through school building projects; greater access to government health services; and lesser threat of water-borne diseases and poor sanitation through water sanitation and water supply projects.

Different programs and instrumentalities of the ARMM government have poured investments in conflict-ridden towns such as the Health, Education, Livelihood, Peace and Governance and Synergy (ARMM-HELPS), and ARMM’s Humanitarian and Development Action Plan.

ARMM-HELPS is a convergence initiative of the regional government and is regarded as the centerpiece of the Hataman administration. In Mamasapano alone, ARMM-HELPS implemented various projects in Barangay Tukanalipao and Barangay Libutan.

In Barangay Tukanalipao, P8 million projects were completed —a health center, water sanitation, barangay hall, community learning center and solar drier.

While in Barangay Libutan, P9 million worth of projects are still on-going such as the renovation of a health center, construction of barangay hall, market, water system, and community learning center.