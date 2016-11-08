ARMM commemorates 636th Sheikh Karimul Makhdum Day

COTABATO CITY: The Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) commemorated on Monday, November 7, the arrival of Sheikh Karimul Makhdum in Tawi-Tawi, that marked the beginning of Islam in the Philippines that he introduced in 1380. The Sheikh Karimul Makhdum Mosque, the oldest in the Philippines, can be found in Tubig (Bohe) Indangan in Simunul, Tawi-Tawi. The mosque has been declared as a national religious and historical landmark. Sheikh Makhdum is an Islamic preacher from Malaysia who introduced Islam that became the faith of the Moro people and dominant in the Bangsamoro life and culture, setting the Moros’ identity apart from the rest of the country. Ayesha Mangudadatu-Dilangalen, ARMM’s Tourism secretary, said numerous religious and cultural activities will be held in Simunul this November to commemorate Sheikh Makhdum’s arrival, and as well as to kick off the celebration of ARMM’s anniversary.