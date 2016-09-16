ARMM committed to education recovery

COTABATO CITY: The Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) through its Humanitarian and Development Action Program (ARMM-HDAP) has committed to full implementation of its special emergency education recovery program (SEERP) in 31 conflict-affected schools in Maguindanao.

Hadja Bai Taya Aplal, Department of Education (DepEd-ARMM) director and SEERP focal person, said that based on their validation of the regional government’s education cluster, 12,215 students were affected by the conflict resulting from the Mamasapano incident in January 2015.

The HDAP assessment for January 2016 covering 10,457 students showed a total of 5,389 were identified as malnourished and slow learners in 31 schools.

Aplal said her office conducted a series of training and capability-building sessions for school principals, teachers, school nurses, guidance councilors and school planning officers.

Under the SEERP, the Education department conducts psychosocial support services, psychosocial first aid, food supplementation–two snacks and a lunch–and declaring the beneficiary institutions as Salam (Peace) schools.

ARMM Gov. Mujiv Hataman has allocated P13.2 million for the implementation of the support services education recovery program and special education recovery program.

JULMUNIR I. JANNARAL