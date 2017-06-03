ARMM drafts recovery plan for Marawi

COTABATO CITY: As the military air strikes continue on the 10th day of the Marawi seige, the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) is drafting a three-phase recovery and rehabilitation plan for the city, as soon as the conflict is over.

Called the Unified Plan for Marawi City, the initiative will be linked to the existing plans of neighboring municipalities to be administered under the joint leadership of the ARMM’s Regional Planning and Development Office and the Marawi City government. It will employ a “Build-Better-Now” approach for better planning and urban design.

The plan shall build on previous efforts on disaster preparedness, prevention and mitigation and response,” noted an initial draft of the proposal. The final output will be culture-sensitive given the context of Marawi as an Islamic city, and will consider issues on land tenure and land use. Conflict resolution processes will also be embedded in the said plan.

“Marawi is home to our brothers and sisters in the Bangsamoro, and it is our responsibility to make sure that it continues to be a home for our people. We cannot let terror drive us away from the places we have built for ourselves and our family,” ARMM Gov. Mujiv Hataman said.

Experts from the World Bank will assist in the formulation of the plan.