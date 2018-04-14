ARMM fast tracks infrastructure projects

IN an effort to adopt a more systematic approach in implementation of infrastructure projects in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM), Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Mark Villar has cited the need for coordination among concerned agencies of the government and stakeholders.

DPWH Assistant Secretary Tingagun Umpa, in-charge of ARMM and Special Mindanao Projects, said they are crafting policies and guidelines to fast-track all vital and special projects in Mindanao, particularly in critical areas of the region.

“We’ve set the stage for what will be the most ambitious ‘Build, Build, Build’ program of the national government and not just for the major areas but in all of Mindanao as well,” Villar said in a symposium in Manila recently.

According to Umpa, he has already personally inspected critical projects areas such as those in Mamasapano town in Maguindanao to evaluate compliance and status of ongoing infrastructure projects and ensure that these conform with DPWH specifications and requirements.

Among the big projects in Mindanao is a 200-kilometer Road Network Development Project, which will connect the ARMM and other regions in Mindanao.

The project’s feasibility study is being funded by an international agency.

The P10-billion road network project covers 11 access roads and bridges and is expected to be completed by 2022.

The DPWH-ARMM infrastructure program this year covers 472 projects that include 40 seaports, 86 water supply systems, 39 bridges, 17 flood controls structures, 20 drainage systems and 32 others.

To promote transparency and efficiency, the DPWH-ARMM harnessed the e-ARMM system aimed at establishing a database containing information on road projects including connectivity conditions and other public infrastructure projects within the region.

This creates a network involving the regional office and eight district engineering offices that will serve as data repository.