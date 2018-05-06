ARMM gov calls for honest, peaceful barangay elections

COTABATO CITY: Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) Gov. Mujiv Hataman is calling for the conduct of honest and peaceful barangay (village) elections. Hataman pointed out that the barangay is at the heart of governance with local community members leading the way toward genuine reform and sustainable development. He said the ARMM government is calling everyone to stay true to the vision of meaningful and relevant governance by engaging in a campaign that exemplifies values of the communities they represent. Hataman added that democracy and human rights should be at the center of this year’s village elections as voters exercise their rights, since it is the people themselves who had fought for and won in the struggle for freedom.