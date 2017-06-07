ARMM gov condemns cathedral desecration

COTABATO CITY: Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) Gov. Mujiv Hataman strongly condemned the desecration of the Saint Mary’s Cathedral in Marawi City by alleged members of the Maute and Abu Sayyaf groups, calling it “un-Islamic and a disservice to Islam.”

Hataman was referring to the video that was posted online recently which he describes as disturbing.

In the video, alleged members of the Maute Group and Abu Sayyaf are seen burning parts of the cathedral, destroying the images of Jesus Christ and Mother Mary, and desecrating the Catholic congregation’s place of worship.

“This is inhumane and unacceptable. Their acts mirror that of the Khawarij and their belief betrays those of our faith. These terrorists are nothing but hypocrites who undermine the true essence of Islam,” Hataman said furiously.

He slammed the acts of the Maute Group, the Abu Sayyaf, and their kind as un-Islamic.

“What they did are unfortunate reincarnations of the Khawarij. They who recite the Qu’ran but the words do not pass beyond their throats and who leave the religion as an arrow leaves its target and do not return as the arrow does not return to its bow,” Hataman said of the acts of the terrorists.

The Kharijites are described as modern-age members of the Islamic State (IS), in reference to the Muslims who rebelled against the ruling powers in early Islamic history.

Hataman also called the Maute and ASG as among the worst of creation.

“They are immature and reckless, quoting the Qu’ran and Hadith in perverse ways that fit their equally perverse cause,” he said.

“These infidels who represent the Khawarij of our time must be condemned and shunned by the Muslim ummah (community), for they are unworthy of the promises of Allah and the pleasures of jannah (paradise),” Hataman stressed.

The governor also recalled the life of Prophet Mohammad as he spoke about the way of Islam.

“When the Christians of Narjan arrived in Medina during the time of the Prophet, they were not shunned nor were they humiliated. Instead, they were allowed to pray in the mosques where Muslims also prayed. They were given a place to stay near the home of the Prophet and Muslims themselves helped the Christians pitch their tent,” he said.

Hataman added that the Prophet had covenants with Christians from various places that show his kindness and compassion towards Christians, offering them protection and aid.

The ARMM governor urged “it is our responsibility as Muslims to denounce the actions of the members of the Maute Group and Abu Sayyaf and all other local groups which are a disservice to Islam, a faith that promotes compassion, kindness and peace.”