ARMM gov wants more empowered autonomous govt

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao Regional Gov. Mujiv Hataman wants Malacañang and the Moro fronts to replace ARMM with a more empowered autonomous government before their terms end on June 30, 2019.

Hataman, now on his 2nd term as ARMM chief executive, said he had urged members of the expanded Bangsamoro Transition Commission (BTC), launched in Davao City last Friday, to establish an entity to replace the autonomous regional government at present.

“If established amid our elective tenure, we shall willingly step down and turn over to them the ARMM government for the new self-governing political mechanism to take off unhampered,” he added.

President Rodrigo Duterte and Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process (PAPP) Jesus Dureza led the symbolic launching of the expanded BTC with leaders of various sectors in the autonomous region, including people from the Islamic, lumad indigenous people) and Christian religious communities.

The expanded BTC will craft a new enabling law for setting up a more empowered self-governing political entity as agreed upon by the national government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).

The new BTC, headed by MILF’s first vice chairman, Ghazali Jaafar, is composed of 21 members.

Besides Jaafar, the MILF has 10 members in the group, whereas the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) and the government have three and seven representatives each, respectively.