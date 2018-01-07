ARMM hires 192 more teachers FOR Sulu

COTABATO CITY: The Department of Education of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (DepEd-ARMM) has hired 192 new public school teachers for Sulu based on their competence, not on the basis of patronage like in the past. ARMM Gov. Mujiv Hataman signed the appointment papers and deployment orders of the teachers who will be sent to different public elementary and secondary schools in the province. Amir Mawallil, ARMM spokesman and executive director of the Bureau of Public Information, said the teachers were hired after undergoing a screening process that includes validation of their credentials, a comprehensive examination, a teaching demonstration and a panel interview that guarantees only good quality teachers will be hired. Hataman challenged the newly hired teachers to help improve the status of basic education in the region by giving their full commitment to teaching and nurturing the holistic development of students. Imelda Mangkabong, one of the licensed teachers newly hired and to be deployed to Talipao National High School in Sulu, said she is thankful that Hataman administration has cleansed the system of hiring of teachers in the DepEd-ARMM. Sulu has more than 500 public elementary and secondary schools. The ARMM is composed of nine divisions that include Maguindanao I and II, Marawi City, Lanao del Sur I and II, Lamitan City, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.

JULMUNIR I. JANNARAL