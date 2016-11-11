ARMM holds 1st Human Resource Summit

COTABATO CITY: Some 48 agencies participated in the First Human Resource Summit on Strategic Performance Management System (SPMS) for the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) recently at the Shariff Kabunsuan Cultural Complex here. The summit was conducted by ARMM’s Human Resource and Management Division in partnership with the Office of the Chief of Staff as one of the requirements of the Civil Service Commission (CSC) to improve employees’ productivity and efficiency. Budget, planning and administrative officers, among others, comprised the 165 summit participants. Leopoldo Roberto Valderosa, CSC-ARMM director, said the success of an organization relies greatly on its human resources, thus making them the most important asset in an organization.

JULMUNIR I. JANNARAL