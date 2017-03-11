ARMM holds Bangsamoro Week of Peace

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: The Bangsamoro Week of Peace will be held at the seat of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) in Cotabato City starting on Monday. “Our annual week of peace in the region is a time for us to remember the sacrifices and victories we share as Bangsamoros,” ARMM Gov. Mujiv Hataman said. The theme is “Bangsamoro: Revisiting the Past, Continuing the Cause.” “In a way, it is an act of resistance against constant attempts to erase our people’s struggle from our nation’s history. The Jabidah Massacre which we will commemorate on the 18th of March is just one of the many facts we share as Bangsamoros, and yet others insist that it is fiction,” Hataman said. Amir Mawallil, director of Office of Bangsamoro Youth Affairs told The Manila Times that leaders from the Moro National Liberation Front and Moro Islamic Liberation Front were invited to share messages of peace, along with representatives from different groups – security sector, women, indigenous peoples and the youth.