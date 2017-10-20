ARMM holds forum on handling of valuable records

COTABATO CITY: The Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) marked the 2nd Archives Day celebration on Thursday with a forum to educate employees in the handling of records in compliance with National Archives of the Philippines (NAP) circulars and standards. Abdulhamid Alawi Jr., records chief, said if all offices in the region archive important documents and records, it will be easy for the next administration to plan for the next ARMM programs. Ronaldo Ferariza, supervising records management analyst of NAP-Regional Archival Network, stressed that the protection and preservation of public documents and records must be prioritized as these are essential for the preservation of the country’s history and cultural memory. He cited Republic Act 9470 which states that all public records with enduring value, held by government offices, including, but not limited to, all branches of government, constitutional offices, local government units (LGUs), government-owned and -controlled corporations, state universities and colleges, Philippine embassies, consulates and other Philippine offices abroad shall be transferred to a permanent government repository for proper management, control and regulation of record disposition.

