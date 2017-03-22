ARMM holds social DEVT summit in Basilan

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: The Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) first Social Development Summit in Basilan on Tuesday resolved to address issues at the local level and promote greater inclusion of the community in the decision-making process. The summit brought together regional and local government officials including the governor, provincial board members, assemblymen, health officials, and teaching officials and their staff. ARMM Gov. Mujiv Hataman led the summit with vice-governor and concurrent Social Welfare and Development Secretary Haroun Alrashid Lucman Jr.; Health Department Secretary Kadil Jojo Sinolinding Jr. and Education Department Secretary John Magno. Discussed during the consultation were education, health, and livelihood. Problems with teachers’ appointments, promotions, lack of school buildings, the schools maintenance and other operating expenses, lack of health facilities and health services raised by the participants.