ARMM hosts 2017 National Science and Technology Week

COTABATO CITY: The Department of Science and Technology of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (DOST-ARMM) holds a three-day celebration of the 2017 National Science and Technology Week with technology exhibits at the town gymnasium of Sultan Kudarat in Maguindanao. Students from Sultan Kudarat Islamic Academy can now benefit from Starbooks, the first Philippine science digital library, established by the DOST-ARMM there. The town is also the recipient of Project DEWS, or Deployment of Early Warning System, a device that will provide a six hour lead-time warning to vulnerable communities against impending floods, according to DOST-ARMM Secretary Myra Mangkabung. With the theme “Science for People,” the celebration highlights the significant contributions, innovations, and breakthroughs of science and technology on the lives of the Filipinos toward a holistic countryside development.

JULMUNIR I. JANNARAL