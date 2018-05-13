ARMM launches exhibit on mosques

COTABATO CITY: About 24 miniature mosques are on display here after it was launched on Friday, in an exhibit billed as “Mosques Around the World.” Sitti Djalia Turabin Hataman, Anak Mindanao (AMIN) foundation executive director, said the exhibit is a competition among the region’s offices and agencies. Participants constructed three-dimensional miniature replicas of famous mosques from around the world. Each model mosque is displayed in a 1.5 cubic-meter glass box. A poster is displayed beside the model with its name, country of origin, history, and significance. Criteria for judging are: conformity and attention to detail (50 percent), workmanship and quality (30 percent), and presentation and overall impact (20 percent). Cash prizes will be awarded to the models that best fit the competition’s criteria. P200,000 will be given to the first placer, while P150,000 and P100,000 will be given to the second and third placers, respectively. The exhibit is located outside the Office of the Regional Governor’s building. The holding of the exhibit is in line with the celebration of the Pakaradjaan 2018 and Ramadhan. On the same day, the ARMM Ramadan Trade Fair 2018, consisting of 75 booths, was also officially opened to the public. Winners of the exhibit will be announced during the culmination program of the trade fair.