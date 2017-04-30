ARMM launches investment road shows

COTABATO CITY: The Regional Board of Investments (RBOI) of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) organized its first Investment Priorities Plan (IPP) Regional Roadshow for the year 2017.With theme “Scaling Up and Dispersing Opportunities,” the plan will serve as blueprint to guide investors in matching their business capacities with opportunities in the IPP to steer economic growth. Other IPP road shows is also scheduled in some key areas – Maguindanao, Marawi City, Lanao del Sur, Basilan and Tawi-Tawi – to fully cover the entire region and bring investment concerns and services to the public and the investors. Lawyer Ishak Mastura, RBOI chairman, explained that the conduct of regional roadshows is to inform potential and existing investors, members of the business community, government agencies, academe, banks and other similar organizations about the features and implementing IPP guidelines. Discussed in the forum were investment opportunities in ARMM and the fiscal and non-fiscal incentives that the government is providing to qualified investors. Philippine Business for Social Progress (PBSP) program officer Rosamond Belderol talked on Inclusive Business (IB) Models which is also in the national IPP list. She said IB covers business activities of medium and large enterprises in the agribusiness and tourism sectors that provide business opportunities as part of their value chains. Mastura added that the Brokering Business Investments in the Bangsamoro for Inclusive Development and Growth Project being implemented by PBSP, Hineleban Foundation Inc. and RBOI is considering IB as one of its business models under the Business Sustainability Framework to be carried out in some ARMM areas.