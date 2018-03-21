ARMM observes Jabidah Massacre

COTABATO CITY: The Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) and the Anak Mindanao (AMIN) party-list marked the 50th anniversary of the Jabidah Massacre in Corregidor Island on Sunday in hopes that the decades-long Bangsamoro struggle will result in the enactment of the Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL).

“We see the BBL’s passage as an integral stride in the Bangsamoro struggle,” ARMM Gov. Mujiv Hataman said, reiterating support for the passage of the BBL and the establishment of the Bangsamoro government that would eventually replace the existing ARMM government.

The Corregidor Island activities are part of the Bangsamoro Week of Peace, which is held annually in the second week of March.

Amir Mawallil, executive director of the ARMM’s Bureau of Public Information and ARMM spokesman, said the Jabidah Massacre, along with other atrocities committed againstthe Moro people, is considered one of the most important events that ignited the Bangsamoro struggle for self-determination.

Mawallil said Bangsamoro men from the island provinces of Sulu, Tawi-Tawi and Basilan were recruited to an elite group called Jabidah. The recruits were supposed to execute “Operation Merdeka” – a plan to destabilize and take over Sabah – which the Sultanate of Sulu owns but which the Malaysian government unilaterally annexed to the Federation of Malaysia.

The recruits were brought to Corregidor Island in late 1967 to train but were later killed, shot indiscriminately at the island’s airstrip. The number of those killed ranged from 10 to 200. Jibin Arula, a trainee, survived to tell the story.

The commemoration and a peace camp in Corregidor were part of the celebration of the 2018 Bangsamoro Week of Peace with a theme ‘Hope and Solidarity in Struggle’.

Some 35 young Moros from 13 ethno-linguistic groups in the ARMM and other parts of the country attended the two-day Moro Youth Peace Camp on the island.

The event, organized by the Office on Bangsamoro Youth Affairs (OBYA)-ARMM, was aimed to raise awareness among the youth about the importance of the Jabidah Massacre and promote their role as positive actors in peace building.

“The people should understand first their own history to fully appreciate the need to advocate for peace,” Nizam Pabil, OBYA-ARMM executive director, said.

“I was among those who discouraged people from supporting the Bangsamoro cause,” youth camp participant Yusuf Eldani, 23, from Tawi-Tawi, said.

Learning from the camp, Yusuf highlighted the need for the Moro people, especially the youth, to become aware of the roots of the Bangsamoro struggles as he expressed his concern about the youth’s “ignorance” on the matter.