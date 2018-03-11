ARMM observes Week of Peace, 50th anniversary of Jabidah Massacre

COTABATO CITY: The Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) will observe the 7th year of the Bangsamoro Week of Peace (BWP) and commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Jabidah Massacre this Monday.

Amir Mawallil, executive director of the Bureau of Public Information and ARMM spokesman, told The Manila Times that BWP is held annually on the second week of March, in remembrance of the Jabidah Massacre, a pivotal point in the Bangsamoro struggle.

With the theme “Hope and Solidarity in Struggle,” this year’s week of peace recognizes the shared commitment of the Bangsamoro people for a just and lasting peace, Mawallil said.

Likewise, as part of the celebration of this year’s week of peace, ARMM Gov. Mujiv Hataman also recalled the “mujahideen” (freedom fighters) who participated in the Bangsamoro struggle for identity and self-determination.

“We will trace our region’s history from its humble beginnings, honoring those who came before us and celebrating our shared victories as we look forward to a stronger Bangsamoro – one that is truly representative of our shared hopes and aspirations, and one that upholds a genuine autonomy that truly empowers our people,” Hataman said.

Mawallil also said that BWP 2018 will also feature a Moro Youth Peace Camp from March 17-18, in recognition of the youth’s role in the Bangsamoro struggle at a time when the Moro narrative is constantly challenged, if not denied, as the Bangsamoro asserts its right to self-determination.

“Jabidah is something that I used to only hear from our elders, but coming to Corregidor and visiting the site of the massacre gave me a deeper appreciation and understanding of our struggle. It reminded me of who we are, what our shared history is, and why we are fighting for peace and justice,” said a student who took part in the BWP two years ago.

This year’s BWP will mark the beginning of a year-long celebration of the ARMM’s legacy in the past three decades. Leaders and representatives from the security sector, women, indigenous peoples and the youth will be invited to share messages of peace during the week’s the opening ceremonies.

Lined up for the annual event are: launching of the 2018 Pakaradjaan sa ARMM, introduction of the region’s tribal villages, forum on autonomy and federalism, lakbay kultura, sports festival, peace concert, women’s summit, motorcade for peace, medical mission and Moro Youth Camp.

The peace camp’s activities will be held in Cotabato City, ARMM provinces, Manila and Corregidor.