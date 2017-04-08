ARMM okays P32-M Fish Processing investment

COTABATO CITY: The Regional Board of Investments in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (RBOI-ARMM) approved recently the registration of a cold storage company for a P32 million fish processing investment in Tawi-Tawi. The Abing Seafoods and Cold Storage (ASCS) based in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi is into trading commercially important fishery resources for local and international markets. Its business includes packing and cold storage operation for fresh, ice-chilled and frozen fishery products. Marine export goods will be shipped to clients in China, Singapore and HongKong. The firm’s operations will generate around 111 jobs, including out-of-school youth and unemployed mothers who will be hired as technicians for the fishery processing. Its demand for marine species entails the participation of marginalized fisherfolk like the Badjao as suppliers which in effect provide income and livelihood for them. Lawyer Ishak Mastura, chairman of RBOI said that the approval of the project is a strategic initiative of the ARMM government to strengthen the growth of the fishery industry in Tawi-Tawi, particularly to help small scale fishermen sell their catch at reasonable price. Meanwhile, ARMM Governor Mujiv Hataman said that the project can help address the high poverty incidence of 10.6 percent in Tawi-Tawi.