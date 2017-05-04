ARMM police officer shot dead in Kudarat town

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: A police officer from Midsayap, North Cotabato was shot dead on Wednesday by unidentified gunmen riding in motorcycles along the national highway in Sultan Kudarat town in Maguindanao. Police Insp. Razul Pandulo, Maguindanao Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesman, identified the victim as Police Officer 2 Jonald Clarino, 24, member of the PNP’s 15th Regional Public Safety Battalion in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) assigned to Parang town. Clarino was heading for home riding his motorcycle when the assailants on separate motorcycle fired shots at him along Sitio Lamsan, Barangay Simuay in Sultan Kudarat. He died from multiple gun shot wounds at a hospital in Cotabato City.