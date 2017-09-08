ARMM policeman cited for honesty

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: A policeman in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao was awarded the Medalya ng Papuri for honesty during the 116th anniversary of the Philippine National Police service at Camp Gen. Salipada Kuder Pendatun in Parang, Maguindanao. Police Director-General Ronald dela Rosa presented the medal to Police Officer 1 Jose Angelo Zorilla of the Regional Public Safety Battalion for returning the P20,000 cash he found in Cotabato City in August. Zorilla, son of a retired Army soldier, was on a three-day break in Cotabato City to visit his family when his dedication as a police officer and honesty was put to a test.

He was supposed to withdraw money from a LandBank branch when he found the bills stuck in the automated teller machine’s cash release window. He turned it over to the bank manager and alerted its owner through the Catholic station dxMS of the Oblates of Mary Immaculate congregation.