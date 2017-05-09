ARMM religious leaders to hold summit Vs terrorism

COTABATO CITY: About 300 ulama (Islamic scholars) from within the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) and all over the country are expected to attend an anti-terrorism summit to be held here on May 12 to 14. Dubbed as “ARMM Ulama Summit Against Terrorism,” the event is initiated by the regional government in line with President Rodrigo Duterte’s claim that “terrorism is an urgent and critical national security threat and must be contained the soonest.” ARMM Gov. Mujiv Hataman said the threat of violence and terrorism could further hamper economic growth in the region even as reforms were introduced resulting in positive response from investors. The Maute Group’s terror attacks in Lanao del Sur show violent extremism’s new trajectory,

compounded further by recent developments such as the Islamic State’s expanding influence outside the Middle East, Hataman added. Ulama leaders have noted the threat of violent extremism and terrorism is not solely the problem and responsibility of political leaders but of religious leaders as well since many terrorists misrepresent and misuse the Islamic faith to justify violence and terrorism that tarnish the image of Islam and Muslims.

With MOH SAADUDDIN