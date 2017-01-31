ARMM resumes cross-border trade with ASEAN

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: The Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) reopens its cross-border trade with some members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) today. This was in response to a call of Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) for cross-border trade with Sabah, Malaysia to resume as scheduled. Malaysia last year suspended the cross-border trade between Sabah and ARMM’s island provinces — Sulu, Basilan and Tawi-Tawi — for security concerns in the Sulu Sea wherein piracy and kidnap for ransom activities proliferated. ARMM Regional Board of Investments Chairman, lawyer Ishak Mastura, led the delegation the 2017 Brunei-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) Strategic Planning Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia as head of the regional Cabinet cluster on economic growth and linkage.