ARMM sends 100 sacks of rice to Marawi troops

COTABATO CITY: The Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) donated 100 sacks of rice to the soldiers of the Joint Task Force Marawi based in Camp Ranao there. Lt. Gen. Rolando Joselito Bautista, JTF Marawi commander, expressed appreciation to ARMM Gov. Mujiv Hataman for the supply to the troops saying they will be more motivated to perform their duties particularly in ending the problem in the embattled city. Similarly, letters of support and chocolates sent by the Boy Scouts of the Philippines Zamboanga Chapter were also received by troops at the main battle area. The goodies and art works brought renewed vigor to the troops as the fighting enters its 110th day.