ARMM steps up solid waste management

COTABATO CITY: The Department of Environment and Natural Resources of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (DENR-ARMM) is intensifying its advocacy to promote solid waste management. The program, dubbed Basuranihan is included in DENR-ARMM’s first 100 days action plan. Earlier this week, 50 trash bins were turned over by the regional government to Marawi City in Lanao del Sur and to the town of Shariff Aguak in Maguindanao. DENR-ARMM Secretary Kahal Kedtag said the distribution of the trash bins is part of the advocacy to promote waste disposal and management in the region. The first 100 days action plan of each department in ARMM is a marching order of Governor Mujiv Hataman to continue the reform agenda in the region.

