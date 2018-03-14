ARMM TO BUILD P100-M MAGUINDANAO GOVT CENTER   

COTABATO CITY: The Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) will build a P100-million Maguindanao government center this year in Buluan town, the provincial capital. ARMM Gov. Mujiv Hataman and Maguindanao Gov. Esmail Mangudadatu led the groundbreaking for the center on Monday. Hataman said the building will facilitate delivery of services to constituents. “We will make sure that this project has social impact on our area of jurisdiction,” he added. Mangudadatu thanked the regional government and President Rodrigo Duterte for the support in the provincial center’s development. The two-storey center will house the offices of several provincial government agencies, and will sit on 1.8 hectares. It forms part of the provincial government complex. The project is funded under the ARMM’s Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) budget for 2017. It is expected to be finished in 12 months. Among the flagship projects of the DPWH-ARMM in Maguindanao are the Datu Odin Sinsuat-Datu Blah Sinsuat-Lebak Coastal Road that connects Maguindanao and Sultan Kudarat provinces and the Pigcawayan-Buldon-Barira-Butig Road that connects the provinces of Maguindanao, North Cotabato and Lanao del Sur. Maguindanao is set to receive P2.49 billion worth of infrastructure projects from the ARMM this year. These include barangay (village) roads, water systems, drainage systems and flood control projects.