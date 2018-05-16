ARMM to name only drug-free poll winners

COTABATO CITY: The Department of Interior and Local Government of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (DILG-ARMM) on Tuesday said it will only issue certificates of recognition to elected Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials who will pass the drug test.

Kirby Abdullah, DILG-ARMM secretary, said they have four requirements to issue the certificate to poll winners and one of them is a printout of the drug test result from a government hospital.

A proclaimed village and SK official also needs to submit Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Networth (SALN), personal data sheets and copies of certificate of poll canvass authenticated by officials of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in their respective provinces.

Chief Supt. Graciano Mijares, director of the Police Regional Office-ARMM said they support the effort of the DILG-ARMM to determine if those given a fresh mandate are not drug users.

Winner and losers

Meanwhile, drug-marked candidates failed in their reelection bid in Nueva Ecija while a village chairman earlier named in the narco-list won over a policeman in Ilocos Sur.

Residents in Nueva Ecija described the results as the voters getting back at the candidates who have been tagged in the government drug watchlist.

Incumbent village chairman Danilo Alejo of Barangay Valle, in Talavera, Nueva Ecija got only 300 votes out of the total registered voters of 900. He lost to Efren Olar, who goes by the monicker “Boy tigas,” a new candidate.

In the villages of Bakal-3 and Dimasalang Sur, two incumbent chairmen were compelled to step down before the elections after they were named in the town’s police drug watch list, giving way to new aspirants.

In Ilocos Sur, the only village chairman included in the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency’s narco-list was reelected defeating his opponent, a former policeman.

Chris Conrad Navarro of Barangay Poblacion in Santa Catalina town won by a landslide with 570 against retired police officer Manuel Viaje who got 346 votes.

WITH REPORTS FROM CELSO M. CAJUCOM AND LEANDER C. DOMINGO