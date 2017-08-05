ARMM tops 2016 fisheries output

COTABATO CITY: The Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) was the top fish-producing region in the country in 2016, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said.

According to the 2016 Fisheries Situationer, the region produced 824,314.52 metric tons (MT) of fisheries products in last year.

The region’s fisheries output accounted for 18.93 percent of the country’s total production of 4,354,472.61 MT. The Zamboanga Peninsula followed with 554,769.71 MT and MIMAROPA (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan) with 482,790.71 MT.

The region was the top producer of roundscad (galunggong) at 24,264.33 MT, frigate tuna (tulingan) at 24,815.91 MT, Indian mackerel at 10,737.33 MT, eastern little tuna (bonito) at 12,994.80 MT, and seaweeds at 613,174.28 MT.

Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR-ARMM) Regional Director Janice Desamito-Musali attributed the fisheries production to different factors.

“The coastlines of the islands in the region have a wider stretch, which is very suitable for seaweeds farming,” Musali said.

“Good weather conditions, lesser occurrences of ‘ice-ice’ diseases, good quality planting materials, and favorable water conditions enhance the growth of seaweeds in our region,” Musali added.

The region produces the biggest seaweeds volume, accounting for 43.66 percent of the 1,404,519.23 MT national output.

A total of 159,123 fishermen operate with the 18,426,613 hectares of territorial waters under the region’s administrative jurisdiction.

The fishing grounds include Illana Bay, Moro Gulf, Basilan Strait, Sulu Sea and Celebes Sea.

In 2015 and 2016, the region was also the top producer of fishery products. The region produced 867,272 MT in 2015, and 856,957.27 MT in 2014, equivalent to 18.65 percent and 18.27 percent, respectively, of the national output.

The ARMM also posted the highest inland fisheries production of 243,134.78 MT, followed by Zamboanga Peninsula with 126,575.07 MT, and Central Luzon with 92,609.51 MT.

The fisheries report is part of four fisheries surveys conducted regularly by the PSA, including the Quarterly Commercial Fisheries Survey, Quarterly Municipal Fisheries Survey, Quarterly Inland Fisheries Survey, and

Quarterly Aquaculture Survey.