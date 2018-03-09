ARMM women urged to make change work

COTABATO CITY: The Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, through its Regional Commission on Bangsamoro Women (RCBW-ARMM), has urged women to make change work as it officially started the celebration of this year’s National Women’s Month (NWM) here.

ARMM Executive Secretary Laisa Masuhud Alamia said, “Meaningful change: Bangsamoro women can make it happen,” rephrasing the theme.

“If women will not make a move, no meaningful change can happened,” she added, underscoring the importance of women working in the government.

“More than 50 percent of the teachers and educators in the ARMM are women,” she said, The observance of the annual National Women’s Month in March aims at giving recognition to the contributions of Filipino women to Philippine society, specifically to inform and engage women as stakeholders of government programs and services; to create and facilitate platforms to discuss good practices, gaps, challenges and commitments in pursuing gender and development.