Under Armour 3×3 SEA U18 tournament gets underway

Sports apparel Under Armour (UA) and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) teamed up for the first UA 3×3 Southeast Asia (SEA) Under 18 tournament, which aims to strengthen the grassroots development of the sport in the region.

Adrian Chai, executive director of Triple PTE Ltd., UA’s Southeast Asia exclusive distributor, said the event targets to discover new talents and future game changers, who have passion, grit and determination to perform.

“One of our thrusts is to help grow and improve the youth basketball regionally,” said Chai on Tuesday during the weekly Philippine Sportswriters Association forum at the Golden Phoenix Hotel in Pasay City.

The tournament is open to all U18 male and female cagers from the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore.

According to Chai, the inaugural staging of the 3×3 tournament is set on April 15 and 16 in Singapore and will travel to Malaysia on April 22 and 23. The tourney will also have stops in Indonesia on April 22, Cebu City on April 22 and 23 and Manila on April 28 to 30.

Winners can win up to $1,000 and will get a chance to compete in the FIBA 3×3 U18 Asia Cup slated on May 26 to 28 in Cyberjaya Gem in Malaysia.

The 3×3 tournament will use the official basketball rules and guidelines during the entire competition.

Interested participants must download an indemnity form through www.ua3x3.com and pay a registration fee of P5,500 or visit any nearest UA brand houses and partner stores until April 9.