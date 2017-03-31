Under Armour 3×3 slated in Cebu, Manila

Registration is now in full swing for the Under Armour 3×3 Basketball tournament, which is slated in two major Philippine cities to determine the country’s representative to the FIBA U18 Asia Cup slated in Malaysia in May.

Organized by Under Armour Southeast Asia and sanctioned by the Samahang Basketball ng Pilipinas (SBP), the tournament is open to all Under-18 Filipino male and female basketballers.

Registration locations are available online at www.ua3x3.com and can be made at all Under Armour Brand Houses and selected Olympic Village branches until April 9.

“Our advocacy is to give everybody the chance to shine, whether you play on the street or in the big league, join us here and achieve your dream,” said Adrian Chai, executive director and co-founder of Triple Private Limited, exclusive distributor of Under Armour in Southeast Asia.

Players from Visayas and Mindanao can join the Cebu leg slated April 22 to 23 and the winning male team will advance to the national finals for both the male and female divisions in Manila set April 28 to 30 at the BGC in Makati. Visit www.ua3x3.com for more information on the UA 3×3 Under 18 Tournament.

The winning team in the Philippine leg will receive cash prize of $1,000 plus trophy and an all-expense paid trip to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The champion team will take on other national teams from Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore on May 26 to 28 for the FIBA 3×3 U18 Asia Cup presented by high-performance sportswear label, Under Armour.

The 3×3 basketball, or streetball is the most popular urban team sport in the world.

With 12-second shot clock, and 10-minute or first team to 21-point format, the games are usually fast, accessible, and entertaining for the players and audience alike. The format made its global competitive debut at the 2010 Summer Youth Olympics in Singapore and the World Championships have been regularly organized by FIBA since then.

Sponsored by Air Asia and Shot Zone Singapore, the Under Armour 3×3 Southeast Asia 2017 Tournament, is organized in partnership with FIBA, SBP, Basketball Association of Singapore (BAS), Malaysia Basketball Association (MABA), and Persatuan Bola Basket Seluruh Indonesia (PERBASI).

All players must download an indemnity form from the www.ua3x3.com site and have it signed by their legal guardians with a registration fee of P5, 500 for the entire team of four players.

Players must also register on FIBA www.3x3planet.com and are encouraged to study the FIBA 3+3 Official Basketball Rules. Final decisions for the selection of winning teams joining the national contingent rest with the respective federation or association.