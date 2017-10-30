Armour claims first US tour title at Sanderson Farms

MIAMI: American journeyman Ryan Armour fired a four-under par 68 on Sunday (Monday in Manila) to capture his first US PGA Tour title at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Armour, 41, had surged to a five-shot lead through 54 holes.

He had six birdies in his four-under effort on Sunday at the Country Club of Jackson, Mississippi, for a 72-hole total of 269 and a five-shot win over Chesson Hadley – who also carded a 68.

Armour’s first title came in his 105th US PGA Tour start.

“I’m tearing up. I’m not going to lie,” said Armour, who turned pro in 1999 and has since bounced between the PGA Tour and the developmental web.com circuit.

He competed in 20 US PGA Tour events in the 2016-17 season, finishing 159th on the FedEx Cup points list. He had to play on the web.com tour finals series to try to regain his card for the main tour.

“There were some lean times. I thought about quitting, but my wife wouldn’t let me,” Armour said. “Thank god. I love her. It goes back to have faith in what you do. You know if you believe in something, go do it, work hard at it and have fun doing it.”

Jonathan Randolph, a Mississippi native playing his home course, mounted a charge with seven birdies in his first nine holes.

But Armour had three birdies in his first seven to maintain his advantage, and Randolph settled for a five-under 67 that included eight birdies and three bogeys and left him in solo third on 276.

