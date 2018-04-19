Army battalion to battle NPA rebels

GAMU, Isabela: A battalion under the Philippine Army’s 5th Infantry (Star) Division was recently activated to combat the communist New People’s Army (NPA) in the Northern Luzon area, according to the 5th ID here.

Captain Jeffrey Somera, 5th ID public affairs chief, said the office of the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ chief of staff endorsed the activation of the 95th Infantry Battalion (95th IB) and the Secretary of National Defense’s office confirmed the activation of 10 additional infantry battalions.

“The creation of the 10 battalions is purposely to prevent the spillover of hostilities in the aftermath of the Marawi rebellion, destroy communist terrorist groups at the soonest possible time and assist the other government agencies in addressing illegal drugs and private armed groups,” Somera explained.

He was referring to the five-month siege of Marawi City, capital of Lanao del Sur province in southern Mindanao, by the Maute terrorist group from May to October 2017.

Somera said Lt. Cornel Nolito Quemi was designated as the acting commanding officer of the 95th IB, which will undergo a one-month organizational training prior to deployment to their area of operation in Northern Luzon.

Meanwhile, Maj. Gen. Perfecto Rimando Jr., 5th ID commander, challenged members of the 95th IB in a simple ceremony here and urged them to make their presence felt and make things happen.

“Give special emphasis on knowing yourself and the enemy for it will lead us in totally defeating the half-century old insurgency,?” Rimando said.

The rebellion has been waged by the Communist Party of the Philippines and its armed wing, the New People’s Army, since the 1960s and is reputed to be the world’s longest active insurgency.