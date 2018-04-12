Army captures 2 BIFF camps

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) placed Maguindanao under full red alert after they captured two camps of the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) on Tuesday where they recovered high-powered firearms and war materials.

Major Gen. Arnel dela Vega, commander of the 6th Infantry Division (6ID), said on Wednesday that soldiers are now in full control of the BIFF camps, located at the border of Datu Salibo and Saidona towns in Maguindanao’s second district.

Dela Vega said at least six of the bandits, initially identified only as Awar, Mantato, Sukarno, Badrudin, Izhak and Guiapar, were killed in the firefights before the Army’s 2nd Mechanized Battalion, a component-unit of the 6th ID cleared the camps.

He said the BIFF warned residents in the two municipalities that they will go on a rampage to avenge its losses in its latest encounters with the military.

An airstrike was also launched to stop the terror group from carrying out reported planned “bomb attacks” in Shariff Aguak.

Dela Vega and Lt. Col. Alvin Iyog, commanding officer of the 2nd Mechanized Battalion, presented to the members of the Kampilan Defense Press Corps 18 firearms and about 100 kilos of gun parts and materials for improvised explosive devices (IEDs) that were found in the camps.

The captured camps served as common lairs of the leaders of the BIFF’s three factions– Muhidden Animbang alias Karialan, Esmail Abdulmalik alias Abu Turaify and Ismael Abubakar alias Bungos – who are all wanted for multiple murders, frustrated murders, arson and other crimes, according to the military.

All the three are imams, or religious leaders who usually lead congregational prayers.

“It seems they have reunited. Local officials and barangay leaders are assisting in our operations. We are thankful to these patriotic people,” Dela Vega said.

WITH MOH SAADUDDIN