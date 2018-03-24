Army commander seen as next AFP chief of staff

Lt. Gen. Rolando Joselito Bautista, the commanding general of the Philippine Army, is the top contender to succeed Gen. Rey Leonardo Guerrero as chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana mentioned earlier this week that there were three candidates for the top military post, including Bautista, Lt. Gen. Benjamin Madrigal Jr. of the Eastern Mindanao Command (EastMinCom) and Lt. Gen. Carlito Galvez Jr. of the Western Mindanao Command (WestMinCom).

Bautista is said to be a shoo-in as he served as the Presidential Security Group (PSG) commander of President Rodrigo Duterte when he won the presidential elections in 2016.

After leading the PSG, where he got his first star rank, Bautista was assigned to command the Army’s 1st Infantry Division (ID) and was among the key officials who fought against the Islamic State (IS)-inspired Maute group in Marawi City.

The 1st ID was also formed as the Joint Task Force Marawi, the lead unit that operated in the besieged city of Marawi.

Bautista however is set to hang his military uniform on October 15 this year.

Guerrero, who formerly led the EastMinCom, replaced retired general Eduardo Año as AFP chief in October last year.

He was supposed to retire last December 17 but was extended by Duterte until April 24.

Duterte had announced in January that Guerrero would be appointed administrator of the Maritime Industry Authority once he retires.

Bautista, Galvez and Madrigal are all “mistahs” (classmates) at the Philippine Military Academy, under the “Sandiwa” Class of 1985.