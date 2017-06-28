Army ensures security vs terror threat in Luzon

CAMP O’DONELL, Capas, Tarlac: The Army’s Mechanized Infantry Division (MID) based here assured the public that security plans against terror threats in Northern and Central Luzon regions are in full gear.

In a text message to The Manila Times, 3rd Mechanized Infantry Battalion (3MIB) commander Lt. Col. Roderick Balbanero said they have been ordered to conduct constant mobile security routine to hasten their visibility in their areas of jurisdiction.

The 3MIB covers the provinces of Tarlac, Zambales and Pangasinan.

At Fort Magsaysay in Nueva Ecija, 7th Infantry Division(7ID) commander Major General Angelito de Leon said they are prepared for any eventuality as most of their men come from the Army’s 72nd Division Reconnaissance Company and are deployed in various areas for operations reinforcement.

The 7ID covers Northern and Central Luzon, including seven towns in Nueva Vizcaya.

Recently, the 7ID and Central Luzon Philippine National Police (PNP) regional office 3 signed a re-affirmation of commitment to communications and cooperation in the sustained efforts to secure peace and order in the region.

De Leon said that as peace-keeping forces, the Army and the PNP are united in its mandate to keep spoilers of peace at bay, especially in illegal drugs operations, crimes and terror threats.

PNP regional director Senior Supt. Aaron Aquino has admitted that their ranks meet difficulties in identifying concrete information useful in the performance of their duties without the help of the military.

He said the joint patrols being conducted by the peace-keeping forces are more effective particularly in patrolling, serving of warrant of arrest, buy-bust and in foiling terrorist threats.

Aquino urged the public not be instruments in propagating false information and instead report any incidence of such to police regional hotline 0917-6235700 or to hotline 911.