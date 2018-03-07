Army forms battalion to fight NPA

Camp General Mateo Capinpin, Tanay, Rizal: The Battalion of Excellence (BOE) Training Program of the Philippine Army’s 1st Infantry Battalion culminated in a ceremony at the 2nd Infantry (Jungle Fighter) Division at Camp Capinpin in Tanay, Rizal on Monday. Maj Gen Rhoderick Parayno, 2ID commander, said the newly trained battalion will play a vital role in accomplishing the critical task of destroying the NPA terrorists. He said the return of 1st IB to operational status fits perfectly in time with the recent acts of terrorism perpetrated by the NPAs particularly in Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon) region. The BOE training program is the centerpiece of the Army’s capability development and improvement of organizational performance. The training started in December 2017 handled by the BOE Mobile Training Team from Land Warfare Center, Training Doctrine Command. It involved intelligence operations training, mortar gunnery, live fire on mortar and crew-served weapons, rifle marksmanship training, proper utilization and maintenance of communications, electronics and information equipment, physical fitness test, stress management seminar, squad and platoon run, and field training exercises.