Army launches attacks vs BIFF

BULUAN, Maguindanao: The Armed Forces of the Philippines on Thursday launched fresh air and ground offensives against Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) after reports that the rebels were massing up in the town of Datu Saudi Ampatuan town.

Capt. Arvin Encinas, spokesman for the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, told The Manila Times that 12 BIFF terrorists were killed, citing an intelligence report from the ground.

One soldier, Private First Class Reinier Molato, was slightly wounded on the right arm, while at least 23 BIFF were wounded.

He said initial clashes started early dawn on Thursday and lasted for two hours followed by intermittent firefight during the day that sent civilians fleeing from their houses.

Encinas said troops belonging to the Army’s 2nd Mechanized Battalion were conducting a zoning operation when clashes ensued between the BIFF extremists under Muhidden Animbang of Karialan faction and the soldiers.

Army forces used 81mm mortars and 105 howitzers against an estimated 50 armed men in the villages of Kitango and Lower Salbu led by a certain Commander Peni.

Attack Helicopters, tanks and other military hardware were also sent to the area of operation to contain and hunt down the rebels.

The rebels also attacked nearby towns – a military detachment in Barangay Pagatin in Datu Salibo and the provincial police headquarters in Barangay Labu-Labu in Shariff Aguak.

The BIFF, a breakaway group from the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), is one of the rebels in the country that had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (IS) in 2014 but split recently into three factions.

One faction, led by Esmail Abdulmalik, alias “Abu Turaify,” is very vocal in supporting the IS in their cause, while others have allegedly detached themselves from the international terrorist group.

The BIFF was formed by Umbra Kato in 2008 after he accused its mother unit, that signed peace agreements with the Philippine government, of abandoning their real cause to attain full independence in Mindanao.

WITH Dempsey Reyes