Army needs 14,000 new troops for 2017

THE Philippine Army needs a total of 13,910 new troops for 2017 to fill up various Army units throughout the country, a military official announced on Wednesday.

Col. Benjamin Hao, Army spokesman, said the Army will be recruiting at least 349 officers (2nd Lieutenants); 8,892 soldiers for the special quota as approved by the President; 1,069 soldiers for the newly organized 54th Engineer Brigade; and 3,600 soldiers representing the annual quota replacement in the Army.

“Most number of new recruits will fill up the Army infantry, cavalry and artillery units. There are also recruits who will fill up the engineer, communication, logistics and other administrative functions of the Army,” he added.

According to the official, out of the total number of recruits, 10 percent are allocated for female recruits and five percent for indigenous peoples.

Once a candidate soldier is recruited and he becomes a trainee, he will receive a gross income of P16,852.00.

If enlisted, the new private will receive a starting gross income of P23,204.00, plus allowances and benefits.

Hao said the Army will give priority to graduates of Military Science 43 and Advance Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC), college graduates or those with 72 units and up in college; and high school graduates but possess technical and vocational skills needed by the Army.

An applicant, the Army spokesman added, must be a natural-born Filipino citizen, at least 18 to 23 years old on the date of appointment as candidate soldier; at least 5’0” or 60 inches in height; single and without children; of good moral character; must pass the Philippine Army Aptitude Test Battery/Armed Forces of the Philippines Service Aptitude Test; must pass pre-qualifying physical fitness test and physical medical examination; and must be physically and mentally fit for military training.

All interested applicants are advised to visit Army recruitment centers in Fort Bonifacio, Metro Manila; Camp Lapu-Lapu, Cebu City; and Camp Evangelista in Cagayan de Oro City.

Applicants are advised to bring with them identification cards, National Bureau of Investigation clearance and other documents.

They may also visit the Army website at www.army.mil.ph for further details.