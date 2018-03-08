Army officer, 2 others arrested after drug-bust in Quezon City

A PHILIPPINE Army officer and two other persons were arrested during a drug buy-bust operation in Quezon City on Wednesday night, authorities said on Thursday.

Combined elements of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) arrested 2nd Lt. Hamel Samsodin, 31; his partner Aslimah Aliba, 23; and Mohair Masicuin, 28, the alleged drug runner, at Barangay Pasong Tamo.

At about 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a QCPD operative acted as a poseur buyer and set a drug deal for P60,000 worth of “shabu” from Samsodin along Sampaguita St., Mapayapa Village 1.

Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar, QCPD Director, said on Thursday that after the drug transaction, the Army officer sensed a drug-bust, prompting him to board a white Hyundai Accent and fled with his cohorts.

However, Eleazar said that the suspects were cornered at North Fairview village after a brief car chase between authorities and the suspects.

Seized were approximately 25 grams of “shabu,” marked money worth P60,000, a chamber loaded caliber .45 with a magazine containing five ammunition, a caliber .45 Swissvale with a magazine loaded with seven ammunition, a replica of an M-16 rifle, six magazine assembly with 148 rounds for M-16 rifle, a hand grenade and the white Hyundai Accent (MO5702) that was used as a “getaway” vehicle.

Eleazar added that the three suspects would be charged with violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002; violation of RA 10591 or unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition and RA 9516 or Law on Explosives.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Army said that the arrest of Samsodin was a “product” of counter-intelligence operations with the Philippine National Police (PNP), noting that they were monitoring every officer who were identified as their “scalawags.”

“The position of the Philippine Army is always, we do not condone these kinds of activities, all the misdemeanors that are being done by our men,” said Lt. Col. Louie Villanueva, Army spokesman.

“Based on current policy, any soldier involved in any drug-related activities will be sanctioned and [will]face immediate dismissal,” he added.

Villanueva also said that a background check was being done on Samsodin on whether he was a graduate of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) or was commissioned to be a military officer through other processes.

He said that Samsodin would face administrative charges.

“It is a separate investigation and will be focused on the violation he (Samsodin) committed. That’s a clear violation of our law,” Villanueva said, adding that an officer caught because of illegal drugs will be “automatically” discharged from service based on the existing policy of the military. DEMPSEY REYES