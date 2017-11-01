Army officer, 5 others charged for looting

An Army officer and five of his men were charged by the military for allegedly looting houses in Marawi City, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) confirmed on Tuesday.

Col. Romeo Brawner Jr., deputy commander of Task Group Ranao, said administrative charges have been filed against the soldiers.

“We caught this Army officer with five enlisted personnel…we are not denying that there were incidents like these but we are dealing with these cases and we do not tolerate such actions,” Brawner said in a news conference in Marawi City.

He said when military troopers arrived in the main battle area in May, the houses in the Islamic city were “open” and in a “topsy turvy” state.

“Because we believe that members of the Maute-ISIS group really went inside these houses because they wanted to acquire ammunition, firearms, cash and jewelry and this has been proven by a lot of accounts of hostages because some of these hostages were forced to do such too,” Brawner said.

He admitted that they received complaints about soldiers looting.

But he clarified that photos in social media showing items such as satellite dishes and motorcycles loaded on military trucks are the property of the Philippine Army.

“Soldiers and their companies also have their own materials. They are purchasing their own materials that can also be used while in the middle of the fighting,” Brawner said.

He added that soldiers also bring laptops and printers to be able to submit reports to their respective unit heads.

Brawner urged the public not to criticize or judge soldiers based merely on photos uploaded on social media.

“We have reminded the soldiers upon their return to their mother units to not bring home any materials that they do not own. That’s why before they left for their respective units, we had a showdown inspection conducted by some of our officers and third party military officers to inspect the personal and unit properties of our soldiers and even those materials loaded in [army]trucks,” Brawner explained.