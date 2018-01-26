Army officer killed, 2 soldiers wounded in Davao City clash

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Communist insurgents killed an Army officer and wounded 2 soldiers in a firefight in President Rodrigo Duterte’s hometown, Davao City, in southern Philippines, officials said Friday.

Major Ezra Balagtey, an Army spokesman, said First Lt. Jarren Jay Relota, 27, was killed in the village called Mapula in Paquibato district, a stronghold of the New People’s Army (NPA). He said Relota’s group from the 16th Infantry Battalion was sent to the village after civilians reported the presence of rebels.

“A platoon of Bravo Company, led by Lt. Jarren Relota while responding to information on the presence of NPA in the aforementioned area, was fired upon by an undetermined number of NPA terrorists,” Balagtey said.

“During the exchange of fire and maneuver, the terrorists detonated an improvised landmine wounding two soldiers while killing Lt. Relota.”

Major General Noel Clement, the regional Army commander, expressed grief over the killing of Relota and vowed to “continue to pursue peace in the area, and prevent such incident that will add misery to the communities.”

“We grieve for the death of Lt. Relota. However, we salute his display of the finest tradition of soldiery and gallantry in pursuing peace and protecting the people of Paquibato. We hope that by his sacrifice, we will bring peace in the area,” Clement said.

Rebels have also vowed to launch more attacks against government and military targets and said they would bring the war right in the doorstep of Duterte’s hometown.

The NPA said it would not be cowed by Duterte’s all-out war against the communist group, saying, rebel forces are ready to strike at any opportune time anywhere in the country. The rebel group also claimed responsibility for a recent attack in Davao City’s Calinan district where insurgents destroyed several trucks owned by fruit companies operating there.

The rebels have been waging a secessionist war for many decades now and there is no indication the communist insurgency would be resolved during Duterte’s administration or until his term ends in 2022. AL JACINTO