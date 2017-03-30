Army officer wounded in bomb attack

COTABATO CITY: A Philippine Army officer was wounded in a fresh bomb attack in Maguindanao, prompting authorities to place the province under heightened alert. Senior Supt. Agustin Tello, provincial police director, identified the wounded officer as Cpl. Michael Madazza of the Army’s 38th Infantry Battalion who sustained slight shrapnel wound in the head. Tello and his team were onboard two trucks traversing the national highway in the village of Labu-Labu when unidentified elements set off a powerful bomb at about 7:45 a.m. on Thursday.

The authorities suspected members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters could be behind the attack. On Monday, security forces also foiled a bombing attempt at a huge bridge here, while another bomb exploded in front of Talayan town hall in Maguindanao but it caused no casualties and damages.