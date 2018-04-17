Army rescues wounded NPA rebel after encounter

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY: Military operatives rescued a wounded a New People’s Army (NPA) member, five months pregnant and left for dead, in the encounter site in the hinterlands of Bukidnon on Saturday, a belated report said on Monday.

Lt. Tere Ingente, of the Philippine Army’s Public Affairs Office in Camp Evangelista in Patag, identified the rebel as Susan Cabusao Guaynon, 22.

Guaynon sustained a gunshot wound on the forehead during a firefight with government troops who rescued her

after her comrades left her bleeding as they fled after the 20-minute firefight in the forested area near Barangay Kalabugao in Impasugong, Bukidnon, Ingente said.

She said operatives of the Army’s 8th Infantry Battalion (8IB) applied emergency medical treatment to Guaynon and brought her to the nearest hospital for treatment.

“Guaynon is now in stable condition because the bullet did not inflict severe damage on her,” Ingente said.

Col. Ronald Ilana, Commanding Officer of the 8IB, informed Guaynon’s family that her medical needs would be taken care of.

Recovered at the encounter site were two AK47 rifles, one AR18 rifle, one caliber 30 MI Carbine rifle, one M4 rifle, an air gun and 30 backpacks filled with subversive documents and personal belongings.

In a statement, Brig. Gen. Eric Vinoya, Commander of the 403rd Infantry Brigade, assailed the NPA for leaving behind a wounded comrade in the battle front.

“It is shameful that the NPA terrorists and leaders keep on recruiting members with sweet and promising words, yet they fail to look into the welfare of their own members – leaving a wounded and pregnant woman in the mountains after the clash,” Vinoya said.