ARMY RESERVIST LINKED TO KIDNAP, ROBBERY GANG KILLED

A RESERVIST of the Philippine Army tagged by the police as member of kidnap and robbery group was killed when he fired shots at operatives serving a search warrant for illegal possession of firearms against him in Ozamis City on Thursday.

Chief Supt. Agripino Javier, Northern Mindanao regional police director, identified the reservist as 1Lt. Anthony Theodore Tamparong of 903rd Community Defense Center based in Camp Dominguez, Sinacaban, Misamis Oriental.

The police recovered from the slain Army reservist the 1911A1 caliber .45 pistol loaded with six live ammunition; four empty shells of caliber 9mm and several rounds of ammunition for different calibers including an M-203 grenade (40mm) several identification cards, bayonet scabbard, military compass and three other ammo boxes containing 150 empty shells of caliber .45 pistol. Javier said Tampurong was a member of a Dragon Group, a remnant of the notorious Kuratong Baleleng kidnap and robbery group.

Fernan Marasigan