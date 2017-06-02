Army sacks 103rd Brigade commander

THE Philippine Army (PA) on Friday announced the removal of the 103rd Infantry Brigade commander.

In an interview, Lt. Col. Ray Tiongson, Army spokesman, said the sacking of Brig. Gen. Nixon Fortes does not have anything to do with ongoing military operations in Marawi City.

Col. Generoso Ponio is set to head the 103rd Infantry Brigade as acting chief.

Fortes has been designated as assistant division commander of the 1st Infantry Division.

Ponio is the former deputy commander of the 103rd Infantry Brigade, according to Tiongson.

“This [Fortes’ removal] is integral to and part of the dynamism of the service,” Tiongson told reporters.

He said the change of command will take effect on Monday. DEMPSEY REYES