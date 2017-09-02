Army seizes NPA firearms in Kidapawan

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: The Army’s 39th Infantry Battalion (39IB) recovered a cache of firearms from communist rebels in Barangay Katipunan, Kidapawan City, which it attributed to accurate intelligence information civilians provided.

Col. Roberto Ancan, 1002nd Infantry Brigade commander, said the first to be recovered were 18 M-16 Armalite rifles kept in circular drums while two other rifles were taken from two suspected New People’s Army (NPA) guerrillas who were arrested.

Ancan said the soldiers arrived in the village at about 12:30 a.m. on Friday and noticed two young men dragging suspicious looking sacks into a huge hole; the two ran when accosted but was caught after a brief chase.

Lt. Colonel Harold Argamosa, commander of the 39IB, identified the suspects as Wowie Tagapia Boton, 19, and George Landungan Cuyo, 20, both of Barangay Katipunan.

Argamosa said the suspects, who claimed they were farmers, were caught while hiding the 18 rifles and two hand grenades in a secluded area in the village.

He added the military listed the village as a “hot spot” because of the presence of NPA’s Guerrilla Front 53 members.