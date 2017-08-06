ARMY TO SEND MORE TROOPS TO NEGROS

BACOLOD CITY: The Army plans to send additional troops to Negros Island Region (NIR) after a series of attacks by alleged New People’s Army (NPA), Philippine Army 3rd Infantry Division Commander Jon Aying said. Aying said two Army battalions currently deployed in Marawi City to fight Muslim extremists will augment the existing units in Negros as well as in Panay. Earlier, President Rodrigo Duterte in his recent visit to Negros Oriental. vowed to increase the deployment of soldiers in the island. Aying added, there are only more than 200 rebel forces in Negros Island and the spate of attacks in the island is just a “show of force to probe they are still have strength.”

Eugene Y. Adiong