Army sends more troops to secure Cagayan polls

GAMU, Isabela: The 5th Infantry (Star) Division (5ID) has deployed more troops to Cagayan province to secure some areas of concern from reported extortion and terrorism activities of the New People’s Army (NPA) in relation to the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections. Capt. Jefferson Somera, 5ID public relations chief, said that recently, troops of the 17th Infantry Battalion (17IB) engaged NPA members in Barangay Balani, Santo Nino, Cagayan in response to civilian reports of the group’s presence and regrouping for possible extortion activities. Maj. Gen. Perfecto Rimando Jr., 5ID commanding officer, said the NPA regrouping is in preparation for their terrorism activities as confirmed by skirmishes between them and the 17IB troops particularly in Zinundungan Valley.